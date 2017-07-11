Fundraising golfers swing into action for hospice

A group of golfers have raised over £2,000 for Lindsey Lodge Hospice after completing a gruelling 72 hole challenge at Normanby Hall Golf Club.

Dom Foley, Keith Lawton, Dave Darragh, Steve McGuigan, Sean Foley, Andy Gallagher-Cottam, Wayne Hutchinson and Makis Nikolaidis teed off at the eye-wateringly early hour of 4.30am. They then went around the course four times, taking approximately 58,000 steps and covering approximately 25 miles – all in just over 15 hours.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice, which is on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Hospice Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “This is a fantastic amount of money raised for our patients, and I’d like to say a huge thank you too all of the guys for their efforts!

“As well as being a very long day, this was both mentally and physically challenging, so it was lovely to see they were all still smiling when they reached the 72nd hole, while being cheered home by their family and friends.”

Organiser Dom Foley said: “A massive thanks to friends and family for supporting us over the line, particularly through their donations, which helped us smash our fundraising target of £1,000!

“I’d also like to thank Normanby Golf Club for their support in allowing us to use the course for the second year running, along with Morrisons and Costa ‘Drive Thru’ for their support in providing drinks and snacks. We burned over 7,500 calories each, so we needed to keep hydrated and our energy levels up throughout the day.”

To make a donation, or find out more about the work of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk