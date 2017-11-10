Fundraising event to boost Wentworth Woodhouse restoration

A series of fundraising events are being held to help boost the restoration of the historic Wentworth Woodhouse.
A Black Diamonds Ladies’ Event with a fashion show takes place on November 18 and afternoon teas will be served in the Long Gallery on November 28 and December 5.
Wreath-making classes take place on November 28 and December 5, followed by a Christmas Fair on December 9 and 10 and a festive concert by Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir on December 20.
For more information call 01226 351161.
