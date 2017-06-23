Fundraising campaign launched for Sheffield scout hut raided by burglars

A fundraising campaign has been launched for a Sheffield scout hut which was raided by burglars.

Thieves struck at Shiregreen Scouts at 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 14, and stole petrol lawnmowers and a petrol strimmer.

They use the equipment to maintain the gardens used for activities by more than 150 members.

Chris Colley, who launched a crowdfunding page for the group, said: "Police are currently involved with trying to trace the suspect but we believe the equipment has been sold on.

"The next gardening day is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, and at this moment this work cannot be carried out.

"So I am asking if people could give just a little to help towards purchasing two new lawnmowers.

"The group do so much for local young people to try and help ensure that they do not turn out like the person who stole the equipment from them."

To donate go to www.justgiving.com and type Shiregreen Scouts into the search bar.