From this...to this....What Sheffield boxing champ Prince Naseem Hamed looks like now

He was once former world featherweight champion - but Sheffield boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed looks a little off his fighting weight in this new picture.

Fellow Sheffield sports star, Manchester City and England ace Kyle Walker shared the pic of him meeting the fighter on Instagram - and he appears a long way from his featherweight years.

Kyle Walker with Prince Naseem. (Photo: Instagram).

The footballer shared the snap to his half a million followers showing him with the 43-year-old boxer who retired in 2002 following chronic problems with his hands

The defender, dressed in his Manchester City training kit, shook hands with the former boxer who donned a baggy black hoodie.

Speaking on Instagram, Walker said: 'As a big boxing fan it was an honour to meet one of the greats after the game last week! #PrinceNaseem.'

'Prince' Naseem was one of the most entertaining boxers of his era and held multiple world championships during his glittering career.

The Sheffield fighter during his boxing days.

Naz held the WBO title from 1995-2000, the IBF title in 1997 and the WBC title from 1999 to 2000 and is ranked as the third best British featherweight boxer of all time.

He lost just once in the latter stages of his career against Mexican fighter Marco Antonio Barrera.

Meanwhile, Walker is currently with the England squad as the prepare for their two November friendlies, starting with Germany tonight.