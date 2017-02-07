Free workshop for budding playwrights

Budding playwrights are invited to a free workshop at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre on Thursday 16 February, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Michael Wilcherek, writer-in-residence with acclaimed theatre company, Box Clever, will lead the session for anyone who is interested in writing plays aimed at children and young people. The 90-minute workshop will involve discussion, looking at examples of plays for young people and having a go at writing.

You don’t need any previous experience for the session and everyone is welcome (recommended minimum age 14). The session is free but donations are welcome.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for culture at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This exciting workshop is something a little different for North Lincolnshire’s residents but it will be fantastic for helping promote appreciation and engagement with the arts in our area.

“If you’re looking to brush up on your playwriting skills or just discover something completely new, why not come along?”

For more information and to book your place, please contact Arts Development Officer, Chelsey Everatt on 01724 297277 or email chelsey.everatt@northlincs.gov.uk.

Funded by Arts Council England, North Lincolnshire Library Service, North Lincolnshire Arts Development and Words Count.