Free race card worth £3 offer at Doncaster Racecourse

To shake off the winter blues we invite race goers to take up the fantastic free offer in this week’s Epworth Bells.

There is the chance to get a free racecard with this amazing offer.

So why not jump into January with one of the most popular National Hunt meetings at Doncaster Racecourse – the SkyBet Chase.

Always hotly contested, the Sky Bet Chase in 2016 was won in dramatic style by Ziga Boy under jockey Brendan Powell, and showcases potential Cheltenham Festival prospects.

Doncaster Racecourse and the Doncaster Free Press have teamed up and are offering readers a FREE racecard – worth £3 – for the Sky Bet Chase meetings on Friday January 27 and Saturday January 28.

The offer is open to those who purchase a Grandstand ticket at the Grandstand entrance on the day of the races and produce the voucher on page 14 of the January 26 edition of the Epworth Bells.

With a total of seven National Hunt races on the card on each of the two days and free entry for kids, it is a great day out for the whole family.

On Friday, gates open at 11am, with the first race at 12.50pm and the last race at 4pm; then on Saturday, gates open at 11am, the first race is at 12.45pm and the last race at 4.15pm.

Exciting chaser Definitly Red features among 46 entries for the £80,000 Sky Bet Chase contest.

The three-mile Listed handicap chase is the richest Jump race of the year at Doncaster and the feature of an exciting seven-race card on which Sky Bet also supports the £50,000 Sky Bet First Race Special Handicap Chase and the £35,000 Grade Two Sky Bet Lightning Novices’ Chase, both run over an extended two miles.

Definitly Red, trained by Brian Ellison at Norton in North Yorkshire, has been in excellent form and ended 2016 with a faultless seven-length victory over Wakanda (Sue Smith, 16/1 with Sky Bet) in the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

That came on the back of a success over hurdles at Carlisle in October on his comeback and a respectable third behind Otago Trial in the Listed Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle on November 26. The eight-year-old is a 12/1 chance for the Sky Bet Chase with the race sponsor. Ellison said: “I thought Definitly Red was impressive at Wetherby.”