Former South Yorkshire army captain injured in bomb blast runs marathon on every continent in a week

A former army captain who lost part of his arm in a bomb blast in Iraq has run a marathon on all seven continents of the world in just seven days.

Ibrar Ali lost his lower right arm when a road-side explosive detonated in Basra in 2007 but remarkably he re-trained and returned to active service.

He was part of the Walking with the Wounded trip which trekked to the South Pole with Prince Harry in 2013 and he has recently completed his latest achievement against the odds by running seven worldwide marathons in just a week as part of the 'Invincible - Run the World' challenge.

Mr Ali ran his first marathon in Antarctica on January 23, then completed runs in Chile, Miami, Madrid, Morocco and Dubai before finishing earlier today on Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia.

He completed the endeavour alongside RAF veteran Luke Wigman and the challenge involved 183 miles of running and 59 hours of flight time.

Mr Ali's fundraising page indicated he has raised more than £5000 towards a target of £10, 000. Proceeds will go towards the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre to rehabilitate wounded soldiers that is being built near Loughborough.

Mr Ali, who now lives in Selby but is originally from Rotherham, said: "All the support from family and friends has kept us moving when our bodies really wanted to give up.

"For Luke and I to complete this shows that rehab works but it needs to be better. That's why I did this crazy challenge - to get word out about the DNRC for current and future servicemen and women."