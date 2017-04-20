Former Sheffield United player Ugo Ehiogu in hospital after collapsing at training ground

Former Sheffield United player Ugo Ehiogu was rushed to hospital today after collapsing at his current club's training centre.

The 44-year-old former England defender, now Tottenham Under 23 coach, was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance after falling ill.

Tottenham tweeted: "We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today.

"Our Under-23s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information."

Ehiogu made more than 400 career appearances, including 26 games for the Blades during the 2008/09 season. He also won four England caps in a career spanning 20 years.