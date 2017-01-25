Former farmhouse being sold by council for £85,000

North Lincolnshire Council has a number of properties and land for sale, from property for £32,000 to land for £890,000.

Seven properties will be for sale by auction in February and another will be auctioned in March.

The following seven properties are being auctioned on 28 February 2017 by Mark Jenkinson and Son on behalf of the council. Contact enquiries@markjenkinson.co.uk or call 0114 276 0151 for details.

The former porter’s lodge on East Common Lane in Scunthorpe is available for a guide price of £75,000. The three-bedroom, detached property covers 91 square metres internally. It would suit conversion to residential use (subject to planning permission). A single-storey, detached store is included.

The former Riddings Infants School site on Dragonby Road is available for a guide price of £300,000. The cleared site extends to approx. 1.15 acres. It would suit residential development (subject to planning permission).

A plot of land at Avenue Clamart, Scunthorpe is available for a guide price of £70,000. The site measures approximately 0.17 acre and is considered suitable for residential development (subject to planning permission).

Industrial Land of 6.2 acres is available at Lincoln Castle Way, New Holland for a guide price of £350,000. This serviced site is suitable for a variety of uses (subject to planning permission).

Land at the corner of Grosvenor Street and Diana Street, Scunthorpe is available with a guide price of £20,000. The site measures approximately 132 square metres and is considered suitable for a variety of uses (subject to planning permission).

Newlands Farm House that sits on a one acre plot in Kelfield, near Owston Ferry, is suitable for full renovation or redevelopment (subject to planning permission). The former farm house with outbuildings is available for a guide price of £85,000.

The 19th century, grade two listed chalk barn in Elsham Wold is available for a guide price of £100,000. The main buildings cover 636 square metres on the 0.92acre site. This site could potentially be converted to residential, subject to relevant planning permissions.

The following property is for sale by auction on 23 March 2017 by Sequence Property Auctions Group on behalf of the council. Contact leedsauctions@sequencehome.co.uk or call 01302 710490 for details.

Part of a former residential home on Bennett Road in Scunthorpe will be auctioned for a guide price of £40,000. The detached building, which was most recently used as a laundry, is suitable for other uses (subject to planning permission).

In all instances, the council’s planning department has indicated suitability for development in principle, subject to a full application.

If you are interested in commercial property but would prefer to rent than buy, we also have properties and land to let, currently from £5,000 per annum to £27,500 per annum.

Cllr John Briggs, cabinet member for Commercial Enterprise at North Lincolnshire Council said,

“North Lincolnshire is a great place to work and live. If you are thinking about moving to or within the area as an individual, family or business, consider the properties and land the council has available.

“From workshops to listed properties, to land in Enterprise Parks, we have a vast range on offer. This potentially provides valuable opportunities to investors or businesses, or a fantastic future home for a family that wants to renovate a property.”

If you are a business considering starting up or moving to North Lincolnshire, our Business Support team can help you find a location and may be able to help you with funding. Visit www.investinnorthlincs.co.uk, contact businessinfo@northlincs.gov.uk or call 01724 297330.

For more details on all our available property and land, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/property or www.rightmove.co.uk, telephone 01724 297330 or email property@northlincs.gov.uk.