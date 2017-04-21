Football world in mourning over death of former Sheffield United player Ugo Ehiogu

Tributes have poured in from across the football world for former Sheffield United player Ugo Ehiogu who died after suffering a heart attack.

The ex-England defender collapsed at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground yesterday, where he is the current under 23 coach, and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The 44-year-old died in the early hours of this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ehiogu played 26 games for the Blades during the 2008/09 season and the club tweeted today: "Our condolences to the family and friends of former defender Ugo Ehiogu. RIP."

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick said: "Tragic news about Ugo Ehiogu. So sad. My thoughts are with his friends and family."

Ex-England star Rio Ferdinand added: "Can't believe the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Calm and warming vibe when in his company."

John McDermott, head of coaching and player development at Spurs, said: "Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family."

A club statement added: "The club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo’s family. We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital for their care and support."

The tribute on the official @England Twitter account read: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all lucky enough to know him."

Middlesbrough tweeted: "MFC are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former player Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts go out to Ugo's friends and family."

Ehiogu's former club Aston Villa, for whom he played more than 300 games, tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time."

The club added they are holding a minutes applause before their derby game with Birmingham City on Sunday and both sets of players will be wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

Ehiogu made more than 400 career appearances and won four England caps in a career spanning 20 years.