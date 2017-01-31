Football fans receive banning orders after violence flared at Manchester United v Sheffield United FA Cup tie

A total of 12 football fans have been slapped with banning orders after violence flared before an FA Cup match between Manchester United and Sheffield United.

More than 100 fans were involved in violence in Manchester city centre ahead of the game on January 9 last year. Bottles were thrown at officers amid the scuffles, but no-one was injured.

A dozen Manchester United fans were taken to court and each were banned from attending games for three to five years.

The disorder began when a group of around 80 Sheffield United fans came face-to-face with about 40 Manchester United supporters after leaving a pub.

When the visiting fans reached Bengal Street in Ancoats the rival groups attacked each other.

Police footage showed one man launching a glass bottle.

Police constable Alex Robinson said: "This was a violent incident which resulted in significant disorder and would have been extremely frightening for anyone who witnessed the events that unfolded."