Fish and chips sent into space from Sheffield crash land 60 miles away in Lincolnshire

A portion of fish and chips sent into space from Sheffield crash landed more than 60 miles away in Linconshire.

The haddock and chips were attached to a weather balloon and launched into the stratosphere by Sheffield-based SentIntoSpace yesterday lunchtime.

Now Hull-based fish and chip restaurant Papas has revealed that the meal spent more than four hours floating nearly 140,000ft above the Earth - before crash landing more than 60 miles away from Sheffield in the North Lincolnshire Wolds.

The firm, which has a chain of fish and chip restaurants, wanted to send the food into space to prove that their meals were "out of this world."