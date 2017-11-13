First A-ha, now Steps announce summer concert at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster is set for a summer of music after 90s pop icons Steps joined 80s legends in announcing a concert at the town's Keepmoat Stadium.

The pop sensations will appear at the stadium on June 17 - just a few days after Scandinavian stars A-ha who announced their show earlier this morning.

Steps will take to the stage on their Steps Of Summer tour, which is part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

The band said: “We can’t wait to play outdoors across the UK next summer following on from our sold-out Party on the Dancefloor arena tour this winter. The appetite for Steps has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to continue performing throughout next year.

“We promise to deliver a massive party at our summer gigs. Bring your family and bring your friends – we cannot wait to see you there.”

The band racked up a string of hits with songs such as Tragedy, 5,6,7,8 and One For Sorrow and Better Best Forgotten.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, chief executive of promoters LHG Live, said: “Steps are amazing performers and put on a terrific show. We are thrilled to be working with them on their 2018 summer outdoor tour.

“We welcome their strong legion of fans who have followed them throughout their career, and new fans too. We’re looking forward to a brilliant summer: you won’t be disappointed.

Tickets for both concerts at the Keepmoat Stadium will go on sale from 9am on Friday November 17, with an exclusive pre-sale period open to DNA Card holders from 9am on Wednesday November 15 who will also not be charged a booking fee.

Tickets are priced at £39.50 (bronze), £45 (silver), £50 seated and £65 (golden circle). Booking fees apply.

Tickets for the A-ha concert cost £45 (silver), £50 for seated and £65 (golden circle). They also go on sale on Friday November 17, and booking fees also apply.

They can be bought via ticketmaster.co.uk and lhgtickets.com - a limited number of disabled tickets are available directly from the Club DoncasterBox Office on 01302 762576.