Firework put in South Yorkshire outbuilding on New Year’s Day

Fire crews were called to a residential street shortly after the new year began after a firework was put in an outbuilding.

Firefighters were on the scene at Wilson Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, at 12.15am.

A South Yorkshie Fire and Rescue spokesman from Barnsley fire station said: “The firework was sent in to an outbuilding. No serious damage was caused and nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

“Three fire engines attended, one from Barnsley station, one from Cudworth and one from Dearne station. We came away at 1am.”