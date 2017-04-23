Firefighters spend several hours tackling large field fire near Sheffield farm

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a large fire in a field close to a Sheffield farm.

Crews from Tankersley, Stocksbridge and Rivelin stations were called out to the open space near Parsonage Farm in Deepcar at about 8pm last night.

They were still battling the flames until about 3am this morning and then had to return a few hours later to check the site for burning grass.

A firefighter at Rivelin Fire Station, who did not want to be named, said: "It was a large fire across the land. We are not sure how it started yet and it is under investigation."

Nobody was injured.