Firefighters battle two outdoor fires near Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to tackle two fires in the open near Doncaster.

A small amount of woodland was on fire close to Belton Road, Epworth, at 11am yesterday.

Crews used specialist water backpacks to put the flames out.

They were also called out to a blaze in the open in Godnow Road, Crowle, where a pile of litter had gone up in flames at 5.45pm.

The cause in both incidents is under investigation.