Fire service signs up to mental health anti-stigma pledge

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) today became the latest organisation to join the growing number of emergency service employers and associations showing their commitment to ending mental health stigma and discrimination in the workplace by signing the Blue Light Time to Change pledge.

The signing ceremony will take place at Clough Road Fire Station in Hull and representatives from HFRS will pledge their support to the Blue Light Programme, promoting a better understanding of mental health problems while offering support and wellbeing advice to their staff and volunteers.

Chief Fire Officer Dene Sanders said: “By signing the pledge, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service is demonstrating to our staff and to our local communities, our commitment to mental health and wellbeing for all.”

HFRS joins the wide movement of emergency service employers and associations that have pledged to tackle mental health stigma and discrimination, including 63 organisations that signed as part of the Blue Light Programme in 2015 to 2016.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind, said: “Not only are many of our blue light personnel struggling with their mental health, but they’re less likely to seek support or have time off sick than the general workforce. Good mental health should be a priority in any workplace but it is especially important that people exposed to traumatic or life-threatening situations - such as those working within the police, ambulance, fire and search and rescue services – receive appropriate support. By signing the Blue Light Time to Change pledge HFRS is helping to fight stigma and promote positive mental health in emergency services.”