Fire in bedroom of house in Barnsley

Midland Road, Royston,
A fire at a house in Barnsley is believed to have started accidentally.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a bedroom of a house in Midland Road, Royston, shortly after 7pm last night.

Three fire crews attended and quickly extinguished the blaze.

No-one was injured.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said an investigation into the fire had been carried out and found it started accidently.