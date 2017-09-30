Fire in bedroom of house in Barnsley

A fire at a house in Barnsley is believed to have started accidentally.
Firefighters were called to a fire in a bedroom of a house in Midland Road, Royston, shortly after 7pm last night.
Three fire crews attended and quickly extinguished the blaze.
No-one was injured.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said an investigation into the fire had been carried out and found it started accidently.
