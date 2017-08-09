Filming of fourth series of Still Open All Hours to start in Doncaster next month

Filming for the fourth series of Still Open All Hours will get under way in Doncaster next month.

Cameras are understood to be returning to film the latest run of the cornershop sitcom in Balby from September 11 - and will be at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon for a two-week shoot.

The filming of fourth series will mean the new show will equal the number of series of the original show which ran from 1973 to 1985 and introduced us to comedy legend Ronnie Barker as stuttering, miserly shopkeeper Arkwright and his long-suffering, put upon errand boy nephew Granville (Sir David Jason).

The cornershop comedy returned to BBC1 last Christmas for a third series. The revival came after a Christmas special from 2013 which proved to be the biggest hit of that year's festive programming.

That episode drew in more than 12 million viewers and became one of the most watched shows of 2013.

The new series have seen Jason reprising Granville, who now runs the shop, with his son Leroy.

Outdoor scenes will once again be filmed at the Beautique hair salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby - the setting for the original show.

In previous years, fans have been kept at bay by security guards while filming takes place.

The shoot is thought to be taking place from September 11-25.