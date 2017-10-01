Fancy meeting Carlton Palmer in Sheffield after today's Yorkshire derby? Here's how

Sheffield Wednesday fans attending today's Yorkshire derby with Leeds United are being offered the chance to meet former Owls hero Carlton Palmer after the game.

The former England international will be available to sign copies of his autobiography It Is What It Is for members of the public at Waterstones in Orchard Square, Sheffield city centre, at 3pm today.

Palmer, who played 227 times for Wednesday in two spells, is making only a handful of appearances through the UK.

Russell Thomas, Waterstones' events manager, said: "We're absolutely stoked Carlton has chosen our store as the place to launch his autobiography.

"What a fantastic opportunity to meet a celebrated player.”

Growing up in the West Midlands, Palmer turned professional first with West Bromwich Albion and then with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City – picking up 18 England caps along the way.