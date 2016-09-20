The house where boy wizard Harry Potter lived in a cupboard under the stairs is up for sale for £620,000.

The three-bedroom suburban house features as 4 Privet Drive, Surrey, home of Harry's aunt and uncle, the Dursleys.

But it is, in fact, 12 Picket Post Close in Bracknell, Berkshire - roughly 25 miles west of London..

The three-bedroom detached house, situated in a cul-de-sac,was bought for £290,000 in 2010 is on the market for £475,000. This is comparable to similar properties in the area, suggesting that there’s no magical ‘Harry Potter effect’ on prices locally.

Berkshire is home to Windsor Castle and Ascot Racecourse, with Theresa May, and the parents of the Duchess of Cambridge living there.

