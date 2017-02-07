Fancy getting involved in the Tour de Yorkshire? Here’s your chance

Welcome to Yorkshire are on the lookout for passionate and reliable volunteers to become Tour Makers at this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Tour Makers are the welcoming face of Yorkshire for the millions of spectators who travel to the county to witness the world’s best cyclists in action between 28-30 April, and are deployed right along the race route.

As well as playing an important role in the race, being a Tour Maker gives people the chance to be close to the action and ensure the event passes off as smoothly and safely as possible.

Welcome to Yorkshire are inviting people to register their interest at letour.yorkshire.com/tour-makers before Friday 24 February.

Details will then be provided on the five training sessions which are being held across the county. These sessions give Tour Makers all the information they need about the event, tutoring on their specific roles and an introduction to crowd management. Official Tour Maker uniforms will also be provided at all sessions.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “Tour Makers play an absolutely vital role in making the Tour de Yorkshire run as smoothly as it does and we’re grateful to every single one of them for the tremendous work they do. Their attitude and enthusiasm is second to none and we look forward to seeing many familiar faces taking part again in 2017.

“As our race goes from strength-to-strength, we are always looking for new Tour Makers to join the team and this year is no exception. It’s quick and easy to register your interest and the training days provide an ideal opportunity to learn some new skills and find out everything you need to know.”