Eyes down for an evening of bingo in the Isle

A family Easter bingo is being held at the Coronation Hall in Owston Ferry on Saturday, April 22.
The evening starts at 6pm.
Children are welcome and refreshments will be provided.
The event has been organised by Owston Ferry Community Group.
