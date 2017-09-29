Extra patrols in Doncaster park as residents concerned over 'gunshot' window incident

Police patrols are being stepped up around a Doncaster park following a string of complaints over yobs in the area - one leading to fears a window had been shot through.

Police say the shattered window was not caused by a gun - but they confirmed there have been concerns about antisocial behaviour in the area including complaints of wheelie bins being set alight in the area near Carcroft Park.

One man whose daughter lives on Laurel Terrace said there had been concerns about groups of youths setting fire to bins at a nearby skate park. He said that it was thought that a gun shot had caused a window to shatter at a family home in the area.

He said: "Most recently there has been damage to cars and the households are worrying that thing are getting worse.

"They have contacted Doncaster Council for a camera to be put up ,and were told it would be too costly."

"What has to happen before things are done?"

He said the woman whose window was shatter was 'in bits' .

"The council need to stamp down on this and a quick fix would be to record the trouble makers and stop this," he added.

The damage to the window happened on the evening of Wednesday September 13.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

Police carried out a search of the area and an investigation is ongoing to identifying a group of teenagers on bikes reported to have been in the area and seen leaving the scene.

Sgt Dave Jones said: “I understand this behaviour will have caused distress and I would like to offer my reassurance that we will continue to work with our local authority partners, to address and further prevent issues of concern raised.”

“Extra patrols conducted by the Local Neighbourhood Policing Team and Doncaster Council Communities Team have now been put in place to identify and deal with antisocial behaviour issues in and around the Carcroft Park area.”

A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Following a number of concerning anti-social behaviour incidents earlier this year in Carcroft, we put in place a strong multi-agency approach with our partners at South Yorkshire Police. This has been very effective in tackling the problem, which significantly reduced for a long while, however unfortunately there have been some further incidents in recent weeks. We will be stepping up dedicated patrols in the area, in partnership with the police, and encourage residents to keep reporting their concerns.”

If you have information about the incident please report it via 101 quoting incident number 1098 of 13 September.