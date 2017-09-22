Extra cut price tram service for Sheffield 10k runners

An extra cut price tram service has been organised for thousands of runners taking part in the Asda Foundation Sheffield 10k on Sunday.

Runners will take on a city centre route, starting in Arundel Gate at 9.30am, before going along Charter Row and along Ecclesall Road, before skirting the edges of pretty Endcliffe Park.

It continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to a city centre finish.

To help runners get to the start line on time, Sheffield Supertram is putting on an extra early service from Halfway to the city centre at 7.28am.

There will also be discounted travel vouchers for runners taking part. Visit https://travelsouthyorkshire.com/news-Sheff10K/

In addition, there will be a series of road closures. See a list of them here: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/listed-road-closures-revealed-for-sheffield-10k-1-8743446