"Expect a knock:" Park volunteers ready to shame Ford Focus driver spotted dumping rubbish in Doncaster lake

A driver spotted dumping rubbish in a Doncaster park has been told to expect a visit from volunteers who help to clean up the beauty spot.

The Friends of Sandall Park group, which looks after the Wheatley beauty spot, has pledged to track down a motorist who was seen throwing a sack full of rubbish in the park's lake yesterday.

Writing on the group's Facebook page, a spokesman for the group wrote: "To the guy with the Ford Focus who has a few minutes ago parked up in the park and gone down to the lake and dumped a sack full of rubbish....... expect a knock

"Your number has been noted. You know who you are because you were challenged! #angry."

Angry park fans railed against the driver, with scores condemning him for the fly-tipping.

April Tanton said: "Name and shame when you find out who it is! Scumbags."

Helen Elizabeth Nichols said: "Disgusting behavior. Deserves a knock and a fine for fly tipping."

Caroline Lewis added: "Hope it was rubbish and no poor animals,but still shouldn't be dumping,hope you took a photo post it to shame!"

Carrie Horth said: "They can drive to the park, but not to the tip? Ridiculous."