Executive style four bed detached home in Sprotbrough - £400,000

Reeds Rains are delighted to market this superb executive style four bedroom detached family home, situated within a cul de sac in the popular residential area of Sprotbrough.

A viewing is a must to appreciate the size of accommodation on offer.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall which leads to the lounge and dining room which has double glazed French doors opening onto the rear garden.

There is a spacious breakfast kitchen area with a good range of units along with built in appliances including a double oven with a five ring gas hob and an extractor over, dishwasher, fridge and a freezer.

There is an utility room with plumbing and space for a washer and a dryer beneath. There is also a study and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor is a spacious master bedroom with built in wardrobes with a dressing room and en-suite. There are a further three bedrooms, two of which are also en-suite. In the family bathroom is a bath, toilet and basin.

Outside is a double driveway and an integral double garage.

* 25 Birch Close, Sprotbrough - £400,000, contact Reeds Rains on 01302 320031.