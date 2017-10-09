EXCLUSIVE: When Saturday Comes 2 - sequel to legendary Sheffield United football movie has been written

A sequel to legendary Sheffield United football movie When Saturday Comes has been written.

It is 21 years since Sheffield acting star Sean Bean lived out his boyhood fantasies by playing for the Blades in the gritty British movie, filmed in and around Sheffield - and now a budding screenwriter has decided the time is right for a second installment.

When Saturday Comes 2: Redemption has been written by aspiring talent Deano Jones and picks up the story from the end of the last film - but shows how the life of central character, Jimmy Muir (played by Bean) has gone off the rails into a spiral of drink addiction and personal problems.

Deano, 30, was such a fan of the original movie that he spent a month dreaming up and penning the sequel to the 1996 film which sees Bean play a factory worker plucked from obscurity to play for Sheffield United.

As well as the 58-year-old Sheffield born star, the movie also featured Emily Lloyd, Pete Postlethwaite as well as Blades legend Tony Currie and Owls star Mel Sterland - who was pictured playing for United in the flick.

And it was a personal tragedy in his own life that inspired the postman from Gloucester, who writes movie scripts in his spare time, to come up with the idea - which he hopes the Hollywood actor will see and love and agree to being made.

The film told the story of a factory worker plucked from obscurity to become a goalscoring hero for Sheffield United.

He said: "I've always loved writing scripts, but I never had the motivation to finish then. I'd get to he fifth or sixth page and get bored."

But a serious road accident at the end of 2015 which nearly claimed his life changed all that.

He said: "Someone was looking down on me that day - I really should have died."

As part of his recovery process, Deano rediscovered his love of scriptwriting - and he has also penned a horror movie script which has already made its way to America and which he says has already garnered interest in movie circles.

Budding scriptwriter Deano Jones has penned When Saturday Comes 2.

"I can't say too much at this stage, but there's talking going on, so hopefully something will come of that."

But he is now hoping that When Saturday Comes 2 will make it to cinema screens - with Sean Bean reprising his role.

He said: "To me, it is one of the top five films ever made. I love watching it.

"The Trainspotting 2 sequel showed me there was potential for a follow-up and that's when I decided to come up with the idea."

So inbetween his rounds, Deano has spent the last month drafting up the 93-page script and polishing it up - and is now hoping it will come to the attention of film producers and Bean himself.

He said: "The film is ripe for a sequel. The new script touches on a lot of different issues - mental health, alcoholism and the relationship between a father and his son.

"It brings all those elements together and it is not just about football. The original When Saturday Comes was such an inspirational film and I wanted to follow up on that."

He says he has "no idea" whether his idea will ever come to the silver screen and says he's not written it to make money - but hopes that the script will fall into Bean's hands.

"I just want to get the story out there and hope it gets to the right people. I hope that Sean gets hold of it and enjoys it and that people root for it to be made."

We'll not reveal how the story turns out, but you can read the full script HERE