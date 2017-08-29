EXCLUSIVE: Wave of acid attacks prompts extra training for South Yorkshire Police officers

Police officers have received specialist training on how to deal with acid attacks - after shocking figures revealed nearly 30 similar incidents across South Yorkshire in the last two years.

Statistics obtained using the Freedom of Information Act reveal there has been 26 alleged crimes reported to South Yorkshire Police since 2015 in which chemicals including ammonia and bleach have been used to attack people with.

Barnsley Road, Fir Vale. Picture: Google

The figures reveal that the victims suffered burns on two occasions after having corrosive substances 'thrown, sprayed, squirted or daubed' on them. In the last several weeks there has been reports of yobs throwing a noxious substance out of a car window at a woman's face in Sheffield, along with two similar alleged incidents in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police has now given extra training to more than 5000 members of staff - including over 2500 officers - advising how to deal with a victim of an alleged acid attack.

Detective superintendent Caroline Marsh, head of the force crime unit, said: “Acid attacks are one of the most distressing assaults a person can commit against another.

"The victims of these attacks are in many cases, left with extremely painful and life changing injuries, which undoubtedly will have a long lasting and detrimental effect on their wellbeing.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Picture: Google

“While the number of these type of attacks is relatively low in our county, one assault with a noxious substance is still one too many and I want to make it clear, we will take action against those who choose to use this despicable and vicious form of criminality.

“The London Ambulance Service issued guidance for frontline colleagues across the emergency services, detailing the immediate steps to take if someone has been a victim and suffered a chemical burn.

"This has been cascaded to officers and staff in South Yorkshire, to provide them with the knowledge of how to deal with this type of incident should it occur."

The force was keen to point out that there has not been any actual acid attacks in South Yorkshire, but figures show more than two dozen incidents involving suspected corrosive/noxious substances or chemicals being used.

The statistics show there were four incidents reported in 2015 and this number rose sharply to 16 last year. There has been six incidents reported to the end of April so far this year.

Seven people were charged and one handed a caution.

Earlier this month a 39-year-old woman was hurt after yobs drove past and threw what is believed to be a noxious substance in her face on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale.

Just days later, three people reportedly visited the accident and emergency department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary after coming into contact with a mystery substance.

Members of the public described how they feared they were witnessing an acid attack after hearing a car window smash in the hospital car park followed by screams from the occupants.

Armed police rushed to the scene and the fire brigade sent a decontamination crew but no chemical residue was found on any of the three people affected.

August also saw a 20-year-old man stabbed and sprayed in the face with a substance in Lazarus Court, Doncaster town centre. It was initially thought that the substance was ammonia but tests later ruled this out.

Police said none of the incidents are believed to be linked.

They follow a wave of unrelated acid attacks in London in recent months. Five people were attacked with acid thrown in their faces in one night in the capital in July.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Met Police boss Cressida Dick have since vowed to up 'vital' police stop and search powers to clamp down on such attacks.