EXCLUSIVE: Mum feared daughter could have been beaten to death 'as bystanders did nothing' during Sheffield city centre attack

A furious mum feared her schoolgirl daughter could have been beaten to death during an attack in full view of scores of bystanders at a bus stop who failed to help.

Skye Needham, aged 14, was walking towards a bus stop in Sheffield city centre with her cousin Kayleigh Whitehead, aged 17, when two women approached them and one began shouting 'what are you looking at'.

The woman - described as wearing a brown coloured wig and who also had a broken arm - then began smashing the youngster in the face with the pot on her limb.

Terrified Skye fell to the ground and the woman continued her brutal attack punching her repeatedly in the head while she desperately tried to defend herself on the floor.

The attacker then calmly walked off while still hurling abuse at the stricken teenager, who later needed hospital treatment.

Skye's furious mum Simmone told how the whole attack unfolded in broad day light in front of scores of bystanders - none of whom intervened.

The 32-year-old care worker, of Norfolk Park, raged: "It was completely unprovoked. Skye said she was just staring at her and then came over and started hitting her.

"She was absolutely terrified, and Kayleigh was stunned too.

"But there was a lot of people about at that time and nobody did nothing to try and stop it."

She added: "The woman was quite slim but if she had been bigger or if the attack carried on longer and nobody intervened it could have been a lot worse. She might have even been killed because she was being hit with a lot of force."

The attack happened in Angel Street at about 10.30am on Thursday morning when the two girls were heading to catch the bus to Kayleigh's home in Wincobank.

Following the attack, Skye caught the tram home to Norfolk Park in floods of tears.

She was later treated at Sheffield Children's Hospital for bruises to her head and neck and underwent an x-ray for a suspected broken right eye socket.

Simmone added that her daughter suffers from anxiety and the attack has left her badly shaken.

She said: "It is hard enough to get her out of the house anyway, but she is really upset about this.

"There were a lot of witnesses and we want anyone with information to come forward and help catch these women."

She added the two suspects are described as white, about 5ft 4ins tall and aged between 18 and 20.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a teenage girl walking along Angel Street in the city centre was approached by two women unknown to her.

"One of the women is then said to have started shouting at the girl, before assaulting her, hitting her on the head.

"Officers are now investigating and would like to hear from anyone who was in the city centre earlier this morning and who saw what happened.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 391 of 3 August 2017."