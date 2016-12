New toys were delivered to youngsters in Sheffield Children’s Hospital in time for Christmas. Team members from Wilko’s head office in Worksop dropped off a selection of donated toys, for young patients who were too poorly to go home for Christmas to enjoy.

The hospital recently opened a new outpatients’ department and is set to complete £40m worth of redevelopment next year. Wilko is set to have it’s own room in the hospital as the retailer is sponsoring a space in a new wing.