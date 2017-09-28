Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United player raising money for cancer charity

When former footballer Carlton Palmer tweeted “I’m off for a run”, someone was watching, a friend and a patron of Cavendish Cancer Care, Karen Codling, and she set him a challenge.

If he was running, he might as well do it for a worthy cause, and none worthier than Cavendish Cancer Care, a Sheffield charity close to Carlton’s home that provides support to famiies affected by a diagnosis of cancer.

And unsurprisingly, Carlton, the ex-West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and England player, decided he couldn’t walk away and completed a 10k for them.

Carlton soon understood the difference he was making to cancer patients and their families by supporting the cause and has continued to be a strong supporter ever since. Even when working overseas he continues to promote the work of Cavendish through his social media channels. When Carlton began writing his autobiography he realised he had an opportunity not only to enjoy telling his story but also to help spread the word about Cavendish. So with the release of his upcoming book, ‘It is what it is’ Carlton is generously donating 20 per cent of all the presales sold through www.carltonpalmer.com and any from his own promotional events.

Chris Farrell, chief executive of Cavendish said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we have received from Carlton, he has raised funds for us by leading us on our Carlton Palmer 10K and hosting sportsman’s dinners raising more than £18,000. The support of Carlton and all his fans going forward will enable us to support even more families affected by cancer at the most frightening time in their lives.”