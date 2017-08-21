Ever wanted to look around Sheffield's Park Hill flats? Now you can with a guided tour

If you've ever wanted to look around Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats - now's your chance!

Park Hill residents have started to run monthly tours of the famed housing complex with the opportunity to learn more about the building and development, see inside flats and to find out what it’s like to live there.

Two tours are to be held this weekend, giving people a chance to see the Grade II listed building up close and personal.

The tours will take place from noon to 1pm and 2-3pm on Saturday and will be hosted by members of the Park Hill Residents Committee who are wanting to use the money raised to create a community garden that can be enjoyed by everyone living in the locality.

Tickets cost just £5.90 and are available online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/park-hill-flats-tour-tickets-36461705944

Spokesman Carl Goodman said: “We really love living at Park Hill.

"Urban Splash has created a great communal area with sympathetic landscaping that includes garden areas, walkways and seating, and we want to contribute by establishing our own community garden.

"It will be something everyone can be part of and enjoy together. We thought the tours would be a great way to raise some of the money as we know how people are interested and intrigued about Park Hill and this development, and who better to talk about it than those who are now part of the new community here.

"We started last month as an experiment to see how popular they’d be and the feedback was so encouraging we decided to run them monthly.”