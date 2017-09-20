Ever wanted a job in Meadowhall's Lego store? Here's your chance!

It's a job that could really help build your career - and Sheffield's Lego store is looking for staff to work at its Meadowhall shop.

The global toy giant is looking for "energetic and enthusiastic" sales staff to join the firm on a part-time basis.

Successful candidates will have to interact with young customers, demonstrate the classic brick building toy as well as working behind the till.

The advert adds: "Do you have what it takes to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow?"

Further details about the jobs are available HERE