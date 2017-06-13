Evacuation at South Yorkshire bar after drinkers fall ill due to mystery 'noxious substance'

Drinkers were evacuated from a South Yorkshire bar after a number of people fell ill due to exposure to a mystery 'noxious substance'.

Emergency services were called to Digital Bar in Barnsley town centre at 4.30am on Sunday, June 11, following reports that a number of people had become poorly.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A multi-agency response at the scene established that around eight people required treatment for suspected exposure to a noxious substance.

"Their injuries were deemed to be minor, but the premises was evacuated as a precautionary measure."

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone who has been affected by the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 259 of 11 June 2017.