Estate agent celebrates 10 years of business and joins forces with hospice

One of North Lincolnshire’s best performing estate agents run by mother and son team are celebrating 10 years in business and to celebrate they’re supporting the local hospice.

Jacqueline and Ben Cade from Lovelle Estate Agency in Scunthorpe have partnered up with the Lindsey Lodge Hospice until the end of March 2017 to donate ten per cent of every sales fee.

The estate agent’s on Oswald Road predicts to raise thousands for the hospice which offers personalised care for local patients and loved ones living with life-limiting illnesses.

Jacqueline, director of Lovelle Estate Agency in Scunthorpe, said: “It’s a real milestone reaching a decade in successful business and we’re proud that we’ve achieved Scunthorpe’s best performing estate agency for three years.

“To celebrate we want to give something back to the community and most people one way or another have been touched by the hospice’s care including myself.

“We gave our staff the choice and they voted for the hospice which clearly stood out from the rest.”

Not only will Lovelle Estate Agency in Scunthorpe donate 10% of their sales to the hospice, but sellers will also benefit with a 10% reduction on sales fees during the limited time period.

Andrew Hirst, corporate fundraiser and events co-ordinator from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, added: “We are always overwhelmed with the generosity of the community, and this is another one that tops it, as it’s a simple but effective way to fundraise a lot of money for the hospice.

“We’re proud to be part of Lovelle’s celebrations and we’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with them.”