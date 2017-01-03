Epworth tea party time

An annual free tea party for the Isle’s elderly and disabled residents takes place next month in Epworth.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Epworth and the Isle of Axholme, along with the local Baden Powell Scout group, the party features entertainment and this year takes place on February 12. The venue is Epworth’s Thurlow Pavilion.

If you would like to join in the fun, or have relatives or friends who might be interested in going, call John Lambert on 01427 872466 or Sally Hughes on 07904 573405. The Rotary Club meets on the first and third Thursday of each month at the Red Lion, Epworth, at 6.15pm. Visitors are always welcome.