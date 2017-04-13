Litter pickers join forces with businesses to tidy up Sheffield

A group of like-minded environmentally friendly Sheffield people are joining forces with businesses to tidy up the city.

Sheffield Litter Pickers is an organisation which helps to improve the areas we live in for everyone’s benefit.

Recently, group member Sarah Hardy attended a meeting of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) entitled ‘Equipping the City for a Prosperous Future’ in order to make businesses aware of the resource they provide.

In keeping with the FSB’s ‘Stamp it Out’ campaign, the group thinks that keeping areas litter free is fundamental to good business practice and makes staff feel they are being looked after and valued; in turn this improves workers’ aspiration to care for their own working environment.

Sarah said: “On a little walk out on Sunday we passed through Wardsend Cemetery and came out on Club Mill Road by the Fairfield pub. The extent of fly tipping along the road, verges by businesses and riverbank on Club Mill is atrocious.

“Tyres, old sofas, even a massive fridge and sofa in the river at the top of the weir. It is awful to see how much rubbish is dumped. Can something not be done about this area?”

Andrew Flower, South Yorkshire chairman of FSB added: “FSB endeavours to play a crucial role in encouraging the creation of jobs, driving up business productivity and attracting inward investment to our region.

“There is no factor more likely to deter would-be investors than a region which has lost all pride in itself.

“Businesses will not wish to invest here and it will be impossible to attract the calibre of people to come and live here to drive future economic prosperity.

“For the good of our economy and the jobs of the people of our region, we must resolve these problems. We commend the work of Sheffield Litter Pickers in fighting this plague that is becoming all too common across great tracts of the region.”

