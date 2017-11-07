Air quality in North Lincolnshire continues to improve

In North Lincolnshire Council’s Annual Status Report for 2017 that sets out the pollution data for 2016 it shows that air quality in the area continues to improve.

The council is required to carry out a review of pollution every year. Industrial, domestic and traffic sources must be compared with limits for major pollutants.

The data in the 2017 report shows that there were no breaches of air quality objectives for 2016 in North Lincolnshire. This is in accordance with the Air Quality (Amendment) Regulations 2002, the statutory basis for air quality objectives under the Local Air Quality Management in England.

The air quality improvements is a reflection of the hard work of regulators and local industries.

Data from Low Santon air quality management area (AQMA) over a number of year’s shows that schemes to reduce dust (PM10) pollution have proven successful. The area no longer breaches the annual mean objective for dust (PM10).

There were also no reported breaches of the daily mean objective in the Scunthorpe Town air quality management area (AQMA).

Following the 2017 report, it is proposed that the two air quality management areas; Scunthorpe Town and Low Santon, be reviewed.

Details on air quality management in North Lincolnshire can be found at www.nlincsair.info.

The Annual Status Report is sent to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) who provide guidance.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places, said: “We are continuing to work with local industries, the Environment Agency and Public Health England to improve local air quality in North Lincolnshire.

“We take air quality very seriously. Protecting peoples’ health and the environment is a top priority. It is positive to see improvements being made to air quality in North Lincolnshire. This is down to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.

“Not only does better quality benefit peoples’ health and the environment, it reduces restrictions for example on cars and housing.”