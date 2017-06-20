Emergency services praised for 'ordering fish and chips' for Sheffield school kids involved in bus crash

Kind emergency services staff have been praised for ordering fish and chips for a class of Sheffield school children shaken up after they were involved in a bus crash on a recent field trip.

A man and two children were reported to have sustained minor injuries in a crash between a bus carrying pupils from Dore Primary School and a lorry on the A614 close to Kirkburn in East Yorkshire.

The coach was carrying the pupils as part of a trip to Filey in North Yorkshire when the collision happened on June 8.

Headteacher Lynnette Glossop has now revealed that emergency services who attended the incident not only gave assistance to those involved - they also ordered in fish and chips for the children.

In a letter the headteacher said she wanted to "express my sincerest admiration for the emergency services who attended."

She added: "Aside from hearing that my own children were involved, as a headteacher, this has to be one of the most shocking phone calls you can receive.

"Thankfully, due to the fast response, I was still on the phone when the first emergency services arrived on the scene.

"They quickly assessed the situation and ensured that everyone was checked over and taken care of.

"Not only this but they even arranged ordered fish and chips and a warm place to wait, until the children could be safely transported home to their waiting families.

"Our sincerest thanks from the school and community to all concerned."