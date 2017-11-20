Emergency services dealing with 'serious crash' outside Sheffield school

Emergency services are dealing with a serious crash outside a Sheffield school tonight.

The incident happened near Hillsborough Primary School in Parkside Road at about 8.30pm.

Emergency services have not released any details yet but a passerby, who sent in these pictures, said it looked like firefighters were "cutting somebody out" of one of the vehicles.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team said the collision happened on Catch Bar Lane at the junction with Leppings Lane.

The added: "The barrier rails have been damaged as has a traffic light. Please take care if in this area."

The area has also been cordoned off.

Firefighters at the scene.

Police and the fire service have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.

