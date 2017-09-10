Emergency services called out to two-vehicle collision in Sheffield

The emergency services have been called out to a two-vehicle collision in Sheffield.

The crash took place on the Stocksbridge bypass at around 5pm last night.

Both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one person is believed to have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the collision.

They confirmed that Stocksbridge bypass remained open as the emergency services attended the incident and recovery work was carried out, but Salter Hill Lane and Underbank Lane leading on to the bypass was closed as a result of the collision.