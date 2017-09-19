Elmfield Park site agreed for Yorkshire regiment memorial in Doncaster

Proposals to build a memorial in Doncaster to honour the one of Yorkshire’s most famous army regiments have been handed a boost.

Doncaster Council’s planning committee today backed planning permission for the statue to honour the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

The location for the planned Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry memorial at Elmfield Park. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP KOYLI Memorial MC 3

The Free Press has been campaigning with the KOYLI regimental association for the memorial, which now has the necessary agreement to be put up in Elmfield Park, in a rose garden in front of Elmfield House.

The planning committee unanimously backed the proposals, after hearing speeches in support of the memorial from Major Derek Searby, from Elmfield Park’s ward coun John McHale, and from Doncaster Council’s armed forces champion Coun Paul Wray.

The KOYLI was one of the biggest recruiters of Doncaster men in the first and second world wars, and had bases in the borough.

Major Searby said after the decision on planning permission was made: “I’m absolutely delighted - there was a lot of support for the regiment.

“The site they have agreed is a lovely surrounding for a permanent place for the memorial, and close to the regimental museum.”

The KOYLI museum is based with Doncaster Museum.

The regimental association is still raising cash for the project.

To donate call Percy Potts, donations co-ordinator on 01642 271534.