Search

Elderly man dies after being hit by police car

The scene of the incident in Chesterfield.
The scene of the incident in Chesterfield.

An elderly man has died after being hit by a police car in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said the incident happened when a police vehicle was responding to an emergency call and collided with a pedestrian in Loundsley Green Road at 8.25am today.

A spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, an elderly gentleman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and, as a result, we are unable to give further details at this stage."

The man's next of kin are being informed.

His name has not yet been publicly released.

An IPCC spokesman added: "The IPCC has begun an independent investigation after being notified by Derbyshire Constabulary of a collision involving a police car and a pedestrian in Loundsley Green Road this morning.

"Sadly, we understand that the pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After we were informed about the incident we deployed investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedures."

An eyewitness said: "The damage to the police car was extremely bad."