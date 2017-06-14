Swimming lessons available for three and four year-olds in North Lincolnshire

Book your child’s place on pre-school swimming lessons at The Pods, Ancholme Leisure Centre or Baysgarth Leisure Centre.

The pre-school swimming sessions are designed for children aged three and four to prepare them for structured swimming lessons.

The lessons will cover basic swimming strokes and development of water confidence, in a fun and enjoyable environment.

Lessons are available on a first come first serve basis. They can be paid via direct debit at £18.10 a month or in 10 week blocks for £45.

Your child will be able to swim for free during casual swim times at the leisure centres and discount will be available for siblings when paying by direct debit.

If you would like to book your child on the pre-school swimming lessons or would like more information, email swimlincs@northlincs.gov.uk with your child’s name and your contact details.

Payment is required at the time of booking a place.

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson, said: “Learning to swim at an early age is a really important life skill and our Swimlincs to learn to swim programme will ensure children become confident and safe in the water.

“The pre-school swimming sessions help children get prepared for structured swimming lessons and make sure they have to necessary skills.

“Places are limited on the sessions, so make sure you book your child’s place.”