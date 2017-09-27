South Yorkshire students reap benefits of access programme

Seventeen students have embarked on A Level courses after successfully completing an access programme at Barnsley Sixth Form College.

The Sixth Form’s Access to A Levels programme is aimed at students who did not initially meet the entry requirements for their chosen courses on leaving school.

Access to A Levels gives students the opportunity to improve their English and/or maths grade and take additional GCSEs in order to meet the requirements for their chosen university course.

A number of students have also begun Level 3 vocational courses at Barnsley College after successfully completing the programme.

Chloe Johnson, 18, of Athersley, is now studying A Levels in Health and Social Care, Law and Psychology after completing the programme.

Chloe said: “The Access to A Levels programme has been a huge help. I was predicted grade A and Bs in my GCSEs but my studies were disrupted by medical issues. The programme gave me a second chance and allowed me to start my A Levels this month.”

Callum Mcguigan, 19, of Dodworth, has progressed on to A Level Business, Law and Psychology from Access to A Levels.

Callum said: “I always wanted to work in carpentry when I was at school but, when I actually started, I discovered it wasn’t for me. I have dyslexia and extra support provided for me by staff has been a big help.”

Daniel Smith, 17, of Worsbrough, has chosen to study A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths after undertaking the programme.

Daniel added: “I have gained a lot of confidence from the programme after not initially achieving the GCSE results I had wanted. All the staff have been really supportive and have motivated me when I have needed it. The programme has been a big help.”

For more information on Access to A Levels, visit www.barnsleysixthformcollege.co.uk, call 01226 216 123 or email info@barnsley.ac.uk