South Yorkshire staff and students enjoy opening onf new shelter with bike breakfast

Children and staff at Tankersley St Peters Primary School will take part in a bike breakfast to celebrate the opening of their new cycle shelter organised by charity Sustrans.

Sustrans is working with schools in Barnsley to provide children with the skills and information necessary to allow them to ride a bike to school on a regular basis.

Children who cycled to school were rewarded with a free healthy breakfast.

Dave Atherton from Sustrans, said: “Walking and cycling to school is a great way for our children to get the exercise they need everyday to keep healthy, and research shows it allows them to become better students in the classroom. Let’s not forget it’s fun, too.”

Local Councillor Robert Barnard was on hand to officially open the cycle shelter which means the school now has room to safety store 22 bikes and 12 scooters on site.

Rebecca Lack, teaching assistant and active travel advocate for the school said: “At Tankersley, we are very happy with the help and support Sustrans has provided for our school. We encourage our children to make their school run an active one and Sustrans are helping to make this possible. They have provided resources and trained staff to deliver fun activities for our children, which we would otherwise be unable to do, without their support.”

Sustrans works in Barnsley thanks to funding from transition funding.