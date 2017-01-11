Search

Sheffield youngsters learn peaceful ways forward

Children pictured taking part in 'Co-operative Games', one of the many workshops on offer for peer mediators from across Sheffield. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Cresst MC 5

Peaceful resolution was the aim of a special day conference that brought more than 100 young mediators together to meet up, share ideas and enjoy themselves.

