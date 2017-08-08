Sheffield students rocked London’s Shaftesbury Theatre

The students from the morning and afternoon academies at The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Sheffield dazzled their family and friends with a spectacular performance of PQA’s show ‘The Lazy Ace’.

As part of PQA’s curriculum, the students have the opportunity to perform at Shaftesbury Theatre London, and get to experience the thrill and buzz of performing on a West End Stage.

The Lazy Ace is a musical comedy set on the glitzy, glamorous Las Vegas Strip in the 1950s; Detective Chip Buddy is in search of a card shark known as The Lazy Ace amongst the hustle and bustle of the casino scene. PQA Sheffield had the freedom to be as imaginative and creative with their parts of the show as they liked, from the casting, staging and choreography.

The Principal from PQA Sheffield Christine Cooksey said: “The students should be so proud of all their hard work leading up to the show. Their professionalism, their confidence on stage and how their lines were delivered to perfection resembles the highest West End Stage performer. Above all the students had fun and absolutely loved performing to a sell-out crowd.”

With another ten performances of The Lazy Ace scheduled for this year, PQA students continue to take the West End by storm. For more information visit www.pqacademy.com

