Sheffield students race for the chequered flag in ‘box cart’ derby

The race for the chequered flag was on when Sheffield Park Academy staged its first ever ‘box cart’ derby on Thursday.

Organised by Assistant Principal Matt Wainwright, the event was aimed at engaging pupils with the world of engineering by challenging them to design and build their own ‘box carts’.

With support from the Technology Department’s Nick Melon, over 40 pupils from Years 7 to 9 were involved in constructing the carts, which were then put through their paces in a series of time trials on the school’s lower car park – specially converted into a track for the event.

Also on hand to lend its encouragement was Sheffield based charity Workwise. Established by local employers to encourage young people into careers in engineering and manufacturing, the organisation has been an active supporter of the ‘Box Car,’ event, offering the winners a place at its

‘Get Up to Speed’ event, to be held in April 2018.

During the event, the academy also took the opportunity to raise money for one of it’s chosen charities, with a bucket collection on behalf of the Western Park Cancer Charity.

Commented Assistant Principal Mr Wainwright: “This has been a fantastic way of engaging our pupils in the world of engineering and making them aware of the wide range of career opportunities in this sector. It’s been so well received, we’re looking to make it an annual event.”